Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 23,572 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.60. 1,005,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,023. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.01.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.