Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

