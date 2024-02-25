Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3,124.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,807 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,868,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,377,000 after purchasing an additional 243,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $59.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

