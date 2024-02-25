Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,650 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock worth $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.



