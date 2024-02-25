Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

