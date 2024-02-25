Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,010 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FHI opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average of $33.63.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

