Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.09% of Paylocity worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $173.42 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,235. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

