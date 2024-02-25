SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76. SJW Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $57.14 on Friday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.93%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on SJW Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

(Get Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.