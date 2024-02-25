Herencia Resources (LON:HER) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Herencia Resources PLC (LON:HER – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Herencia Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,883,056 shares traded.
Herencia Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.
About Herencia Resources
Herencia Resources plc., together with its subsidiaries, provides metals and minerals exploration and development services. The company owns a portfolio of zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits in Chile. Its projects include the Picachos Copper project, which is located approximately 50 km south east of the coastal city of La Serena; and the Guamanga Copper-Gold project that covers an area of approximately 11.2 square kilometers, which comprises the iron oxide copper-gold and various porphyry targets, as well as tenement positions in the La Serena area located in northern Chile.
