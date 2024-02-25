Alset Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Trading Down 59.2%

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Free Report) shares were down 59.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 9,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Alset Capital Acquisition Trading Down 59.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAXU. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alset Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

About Alset Capital Acquisition

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

