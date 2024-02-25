Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) Trading 2.7% Higher

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.31. 527,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 731,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Bit Brother Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Get Bit Brother alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Brother

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bit Brother stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 736,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Bit Brother accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Brother Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Brother and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.