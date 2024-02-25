AerCap (NYSE:AER) Posts Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.500-8.500 EPS.

AerCap Trading Down 0.9 %

AER opened at $77.85 on Friday. AerCap has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerCap

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AerCap by 105.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth $745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

