DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 65.2% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $33.81 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00131946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00040444 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006355 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.