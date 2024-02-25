Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.15). Approximately 142,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 913,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.60 ($2.17).
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHLL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Petershill Partners in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
