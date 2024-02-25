DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Trading Up 2%

DSW Capital plc (LON:DSW – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of DSW Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get DSW Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSW Capital

DSW Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

DSW Capital Cuts Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Insider Activity

In other DSW Capital news, insider Jillian Margaret Jones purchased 19,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($12,440.19). In other DSW Capital news, insider Jillian Margaret Jones purchased 19,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £9,880 ($12,440.19). Also, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 148,000 shares of DSW Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £78,440 ($98,766.05). Insiders own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About DSW Capital

(Get Free Report)

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; and asset based lending risk management services in the tech and media sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.