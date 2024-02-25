Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.67

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.67 and traded as high as C$6.81. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 68,681 shares changing hands.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

