Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.67

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.67 and traded as high as C$6.81. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 68,681 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded shares of Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on Extendicare
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.
See Also
