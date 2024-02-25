Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 222.50 ($2.80). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.80), with a volume of 3,258 shares changing hands.
Shore Capital Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 222.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
