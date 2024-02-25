Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36. 7,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3897 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

