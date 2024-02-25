DigiByte (DGB) Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $196.20 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,760.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.17 or 0.00521962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00135843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00052708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00242241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00145498 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00029803 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,848,445,070 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

