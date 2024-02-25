PAID Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.93 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $98.93 million and $1.11 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,725,554 tokens. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 282,725,554 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.34872314 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,095,267.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

