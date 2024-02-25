Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 814,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,284,000 after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $65.56. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

