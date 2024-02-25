Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $57.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

