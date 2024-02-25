Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,893 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

