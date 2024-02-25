Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

