Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 29.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $195.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

