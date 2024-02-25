LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,737 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

