Personal CFO Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.37 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.