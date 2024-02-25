Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Trading Down 0.3%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.11. 18,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $462.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (TMFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies of any size with quality growth characteristics, selected based on qualitative and quantitative factors. TMFG was launched on Jun 17, 2014 and is managed by Motley Fool.

