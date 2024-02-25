Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $226.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $227.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $205.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

