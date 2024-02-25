Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $54,942,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth $37,752,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 717,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,407,000 after buying an additional 444,713 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEPC stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -421.88%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

