Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $232.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

