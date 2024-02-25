Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $338.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $341.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

