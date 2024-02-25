Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,363,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,649,000 after buying an additional 1,419,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,273,000 after purchasing an additional 149,967 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 226,708 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 569,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 198,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,908,000.

BATS BBUS opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

