Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $91.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

