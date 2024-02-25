Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,794 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after purchasing an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,122,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,974,000 after purchasing an additional 356,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $208.62 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $213.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.