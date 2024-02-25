Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 52,137 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Gerdau worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 91.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 146.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gerdau by 160.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 74,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

