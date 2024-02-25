Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 92,964 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 1,803.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 164,450.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $13,127,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth $1,152,000.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

