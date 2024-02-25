Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 135,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

