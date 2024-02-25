Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,239 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Trading Down 2.6 %

UMC stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.23.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMC. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

