Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 19,666 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,014,470,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 746,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

ACLS stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.59 and a 200 day moving average of $142.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Axcelis Technologies

About Axcelis Technologies

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.