UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after buying an additional 974,540 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. TheStreet raised UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

