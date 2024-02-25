Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $236.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

