O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 535 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ATI by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,336,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ATI in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,299,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ATI by 1,302.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 662,166 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

ATI Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. 880,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $47.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.18.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

