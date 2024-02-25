O Dell Group LLC Reduces Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

O Dell Group LLC cut its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up about 0.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Dell Group LLC owned 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.1 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 483,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

