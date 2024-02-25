O Dell Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Dell Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

