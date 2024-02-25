Numerai GP LLC Takes $4.51 Million Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 197,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,000. Methode Electronics comprises 1.5% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 794.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 156,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,986. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.