Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Position Decreased by O Dell Group LLC

O Dell Group LLC trimmed its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,074,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 127,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,899. The company has a market cap of $303.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

