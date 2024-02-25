Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 60,792 Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Forward Air makes up approximately 1.4% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.24% of Forward Air as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 853,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FWRD

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.