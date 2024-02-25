Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.960-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.96-2.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTRG

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,860. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.