DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is Numerai GP LLC’s Largest Position

Numerai GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,707 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for approximately 2.2% of Numerai GP LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,485 shares of company stock valued at $104,112,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,689,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,568,024. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

